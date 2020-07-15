New Mexico high school to drop Spanish conquistador name

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico high school named after a Spanish conquistador will be renamed following nationwide protests against racial injustice.

The Las Cruces School Board voted Tuesday to drop the name of Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar from a high school.

Indigenous leaders convinced another New Mexico county to remove its statue of Oñate.

New Mexico Pueblo members have long seen Oñate has a brutal leader who forced Native Americans into slavery.

Numerous Confederate statues and monuments to American slave owners, as well as statues honoring Christopher Columbus, have been taken down by officials or torn down by protester in the weeks following the death of George Floyd.