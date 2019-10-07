New Mexico high school football coach accused of stealing money from player’s wallet

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A high school football coach in Gallup is arrested after New Mexico State Police said he stole money from a football player’s wallet.

John Roanhaus, 42, of Clovis, is the head football coach for Miyamura High School in Gallup. He is charged with Burglary and Larceny.

According to New Mexico State Police, they were notified of a Burglary at Miyamura High School in Gallup.

During the investigation, police saw video evidence that shows a male subject, later identified as Roanhaus, enter the locker room at the high school and take money from a football player’s wallet.

Roanhaus was arrested on October 5 and booked into the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup.