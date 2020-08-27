New Mexico high court upholds health orders over businesses

A waiter carriers a check to a patron seated in a tent in the parking lot of Clafoutis restaurant on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The tent was rented after indoor seating was banned due to COVID-19, leaving only a handful of patio tables available. Patrons still pick up to-go orders inside. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the authority of the state health secretary to restrict or close businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unanimous 4-0 decision Wednesday was spurred by restrictions on indoor dining.

In a decision announced by Justice Judith Nakamura, the court also rejected assertions by the restaurant industry that a July 13 ban on indoor dining service was arbitrary and capricious.

The decision bolsters the authority of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her Cabinet, even as she announced plans to lift a ban on indoor dining as part of a revised public health order that will take effect Saturday.