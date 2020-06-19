New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that prosecutors can obtain a person’s banking records using a warrantless grand jury subpoena without violating the individual’s right to privacy under the state’s Constitution.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the justices concluded that a district court properly allowed the use of five years of personal financial records as evidence in a pending criminal case against a Taos couple facing charges of tax evasion and other finance-related offenses.

The high court rejected the married couple’s argument that the state’s Constitution provided greater privacy protections for their financial records than offered under the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.