New Mexico health agency reports 173 additional virus cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is approaching 12,000.

State health officials on Monday reported an additional 173 cases, bringing the statewide total since the outbreak began to 11,982.

Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties, which are the state’s most populous, accounted for nearly half the additional cases reported Monday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned last week that she was pausing plans for another phase of economic reopening because the numbers were trending up.

She blamed lax personal behaviors and urged people to stay at home, avoid gatherings and to wear masks when out in public.