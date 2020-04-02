New Mexico has few medical masks to spare as virus spreads

In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, announces a public health emergency in response to the state’s first positive tests for COVID-19, at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., also attended by Human Services Secretary David Scrase, left. Her administration has banned many gatherings of 100 or more people at spaces such as auditoriums and stadiums as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say new Mexico’s health care system has a limited statewide stock of about 44,000 snug-fitting N95 face masks that can protect medical workers from the coronavirus by filtering out small airborne particles.

New Mexico also has about 2.4 million exam gloves, 70,500 medical gowns and 234,000 surgical masks that offer less protection from virus infections than N95 masks.

State officials provided the figures Wednesday after The Associated Press requested details about the state’s supplies.

The information about New Mexico’s health protection gear was drawn from a survey conducted last week of supplies in the state’s 33 counties.

Twenty-eight counties responded to the survey.