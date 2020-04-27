New Mexico has at least 2,726 coronavirus cases and 99 dead

Health officials say New Mexico now has at least 2,726 coronavirus cases as of Sunday with 99 known dead.

They say that due to a technical lapse, reporting results from some labs to the state Department of Health have been delayed and will be included in the state’s reporting Monday or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed.

Health officials said there were 66 more positive tests since Saturday and six additional deaths.

Officials say three of the deaths were in McKinley County, two in San Juan County and one in Sandoval County.

McKinley County has 720 COVID-19 cases while Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous, has 688 cases.