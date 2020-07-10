New Mexico halts school sports, indoor dining, filmaking

FILE – In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Gov. Lujan Grisham used her line-item veto power to preserve executive control over hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding, a move that could mean the loss of additional financial assistance for some Native American communities. She used her veto pen to scratch out entire paragraphs of the budget to prevent the Legislature from earmarking $318 million in federal virus relief funding for local governments. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will halt indoor restaurant service, close state parks to nonresidents and suspend autumn contact sports at schools in response to surging coronavirus infections within its boundaries and neighboring Texas and Arizona.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that accelerating rates of infection across large expanses of the state have forced her to instate new restrictions and backtrack on restaurant reopenings.

Outdoor dining at restaurants and breweries will still be allowed under health order revisions that take effect on Monday.

Lujan Grisham has urged residents of Texas in particular to stay away from nonessential visits until a vaccine is found to halt the spread of COVID-19.