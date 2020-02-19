New Mexico groups to get $9.4M in public housing grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than two dozen organizations around New Mexico will share $9.4 million in grant funding to improve public housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the funding Tuesday, saying more than $2.7 billion was awarded nationally.

The grants can be used by public housing authorities to build, repair and renovate properties in their respective communities.

That could include replacing roofs or upgrading electrical or plumping systems.

Housing authorities that serve rural communities including Bayard, Clayton, Cuba, Raton, Wagon Mound and Tucumcari are among those to get grants.

Albuquerque, Santa Fe and southern New Mexico also received funding.