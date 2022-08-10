SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), a new grant program has been established that aims to benefit businesses who are interested in owning an Electrical Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS).

NMDOT detailed that $6 million is available to distribute to rural locations and low-income areas of New Mexico for EVCS through program funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The charging stations, NMDOT added, will “address equity and cost-effectiveness where the EVCS will be located” and applications need to consider equity, recreational access, cost-effectiveness, operation, and geographic diversity of EVCS in rural areas.

NMDOT stated that the stations in the areas must have the following:

Be accessible to the public and any State Fleet Vehicle for 24-hour use every day of the week

Have “dusk to dawn” lighting

Be within a short walking distance

Not exceed a quarter mile to retail or service establishments

The grant application and policy can be found on the NMDOT website under the “Upcoming Event” tab with NMDOT explaining that proposals must be emailed to paul.montoya@state.nm.us.