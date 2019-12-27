New Mexico governor’s office responds to sexual abuse allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shocking allegation against the governor was made tonight from a longtime democratic political operative. The governor’s office is responding to sexual abuse allegations by former employee James Hallinan.

Hallinan, who last served as media contact for Attorney General Hector Balderas, tweeted on Wednesday that he and other staffers had been sexually assaulted by Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham.

His tweet did not offer any other details about when this allegedly happened but said he would reveal more information when he’s back in the country.

That accusation prompted this response from the governor’s office on Thursday. “These accusations of sexual assault are categorically false. No such incidents ever occurred, and Hallinan’s statements are bizarre and slanderous. The governor has never and would never conduct herself in the manner described,” said Press Secretary Nora Sackett.

Sackett says his time for the gubernatorial campaign was “marked by frequent and repeated incidents of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior” and that Hallinan “played no role whatsoever in the governor’s administration”.

More from MyHighPlains.com: