SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Wednesday that the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, intended to provide free college to students, is in the final “passage.”

“This administration believes in supporting students from cradle to career, and the Opportunity Scholarship provides the resources for every New Mexican who wants to further their education. Not only does this program provide opportunities to build brighter futures, it also helps our state build capacity in high-need fields like teaching, medicine and the trades.”

Grisham continued, “This fall, up to 35,000 New Mexicans will go to college for free that`s a gamechanger for families, communities and businesses around the state. I am grateful to Sen. Stefanics and Rep. Garratt for sponsoring this priority legislation.”