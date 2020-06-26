New Mexico Governor: ‘We’re on hold’ as virus cases climb

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to open more of New Mexico’s economy are on hold because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent days.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing Thursday that there’s a false sense of security that has developed among Americans and that people are not being vigilant about staying home, wearing masks when they go out and keeping their distance from others.
She blamed lax social behaviors for the recent increase in New Mexico and noted the risks presented by the exponential growth in infections in neighboring Arizona and Texas.
New Mexico has nearly 11,200 cases.