New Mexico governor warns of family, Labor Day gatherings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says family gatherings and long holiday weekends have been a source of infection for many New Mexicans who have contracted COVID-19.
She warned during a briefing Thursday that gatherings in a COVID-19 world make for the worst possible situation.
She asked everyone to buckle down and stick to the five-person limit mandated by the state’s public health order.
Her plea comes as state officials monitor the rate of spread as a deadline approaches for determining whether public schools can resume limited in-person classes after Labor Day.
The governor and health officials were optimistic as they reported a decline in daily case counts.