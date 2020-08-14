New Mexico governor warns of family, Labor Day gatherings

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Gabriela Campos/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says family gatherings and long holiday weekends have been a source of infection for many New Mexicans who have contracted COVID-19.

She warned during a briefing Thursday that gatherings in a COVID-19 world make for the worst possible situation.

She asked everyone to buckle down and stick to the five-person limit mandated by the state’s public health order.

Her plea comes as state officials monitor the rate of spread as a deadline approaches for determining whether public schools can resume limited in-person classes after Labor Day.

The governor and health officials were optimistic as they reported a decline in daily case counts.