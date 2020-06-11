New Mexico governor wants voting reform, police body cameras

Santa Fe County election workers sort absentee ballots in Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday, June 5, 2020, four days after the close of the primary election. Republican election observers are expressing frustration at the delays. The final count will determine the GOP nominee in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, and the delays hold implications for the administration of the general election in November. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor wants the Legislature to wade into potentially volatile issues of election procedure and police accountability during a special session next week that was initially scheduled for budget matters.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she’ll broaden the scope of the session to include possible election reforms amid concerns about ballot tally delays in New Mexico’s June 2 primary.

She also called for Legislation to mandate body cameras for all law enforcement agencies amid protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.