New Mexico governor to appoint racial justice czar

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is looking for policy fixes to prevent police violence in the wake of anti-racism and police reform protests that have swept across the nation and dotted her state.

She’s naming a racial justice czar and a panel to research solutions ahead of the 2021 legislative session, which could range from deescalation training for State Police to a ban on chokeholds and shooting moving vehicles.

An emergency session starting in mid-June will focus squarely on the state’s budget fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.