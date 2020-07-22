New Mexico governor thanks Trump for joining mask movement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is thanking President Donald Trump for telling Americans that they should wear masks when they’re unable to keep distance between themselves and other people.

The Democrat tweeted her appreciation Tuesday, saying: “Thanks for joining us, Mr. President.”

Masks are mandated in New Mexico as the state has been dealing with an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are now reporting an additional 307 cases.

That brings the statewide total to 17,517 since the pandemic began.

Officials also reported an additional 10 deaths, bringing that tally to nearly 590.