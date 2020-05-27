New Mexico governor slammed for buying jewelry amid closures

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removes her face mask at the start of an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in New Mexico and the State’s effort to limit the impact of the disease on residents, during a news conference at the State Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday May 27, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is being criticized for a jewelry purchase from a store in Albuquerque that had closed its retail locations after she issued a public health order prompting the closure of all non-essential businesses.

The governor’s office says the transaction was done remotely and didn’t violate the order.

But Republicans are calling her behavior hypocritical and dishonorable.

They say the jewelry purchase exemplifies recent weeks of harsh and inequitable treatment of small businesses at a time when the governor was telling people to only go out for essential items.

New Mexico has more than 7,250 coronavirus cases and 329 deaths.