New Mexico governor signs bill to help financial strain

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a measure that would temporarily forgive tax-interest penalties during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill signed Monday also will boost temporary state payments to cities hit hard by the economic downturn.

The measure was passed during the recent special legislative session.

For New Mexicans unable to pay their taxes on time, the bill temporarily waives interest and penalties on late payments.

State officials say taxpayers must still file their tax returns in a timely manner, but payments may follow at later date.

New payment deadlines have been set for April 2021.