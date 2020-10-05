New Mexico governor self-quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 in New Mexico iin Santa Fe, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday that she is temporarily self-quarantined after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

She said this is “out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with state Department of Health guidelines.”

According to the governor’s office, a custodial staff member of the governor’s residence reported feeling unwell in the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 1, and was immediately sent for a COVID-19 test.

The staff member – who wore a facemask at all times, as is required for all staff members and workers at the residence – had worked on the personal side of the governor’s residence but did not come into personal contact with the governor. Statement from the Office of Gov. Lujan Grisham

Officials said Gov. Lujan Grisham took a COVID-19 test on Friday, Oct. 2 and it came back negative. The governor shows no symptoms of COVID-19.

The governor’s fiancé, Manny Cordova, also tested negative and shows no symptoms of COVID-19.

We have all seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread, not least in the high-profile example this week provided by the White House. Although we have had good fortune so far in this case, I am not willing to risk the health or safety of my staff or any New Mexican, and therefore I will continue to quarantine until such time as it can be determined with 100 percent certainty that I am not carrying the virus. Working remotely is not new to me or my staff, and we will not lose a beat over these next two weeks. This should serve to demonstrate to New Mexicans that we are all susceptible to a possible exposure. We should all continue to act as if we are already positive and if everyone around us is positive; it’s the best practice for ensuring the risk of infection to ourselves and those around us is minimized to the greatest extent possible. I continue to be grateful to the hard-working staff at the Department of Health for their expeditious work every single day in testing and tracing New Mexicans and any of their contacts. Statement from Gov. Lujan Grisham

The governor will quarantine at her home for at least two weeks from the date of her possible exposure.

