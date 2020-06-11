New Mexico governor seeks to sustain state spending, raises

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her State of the State address during the opening of the New Mexico legislative session in the House chambers at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. In the presidential primary, Joe Biden is likely to receive a warm welcome among most Democrats in New Mexico, where Grisham has pledged to help Biden connect with racial- and ethnic-minority voters. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging state lawmakers to tap state reserves and federal recovery money to preserve some state spending increases, including a 2% pay bump for public school personnel and state workers.

The comments on Wednesday came as New Mexico state lawmakers confront a harrowing decline in annual state government income linked to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

State government economists on Wednesday revised estimates for state government income downward by $439 million for the current fiscal year ending on June 30 and by just under $2 billion for the coming fiscal year.