New Mexico governor seeks raises for teachers, state workers

New Mexico

by: MORGAN LEE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is proposing more pay raises for public school and state government workers plus new subsidies to expand early childhood schooling and provide tuition-free college.

In budget recommendations delivered Monday to the Legislature, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks a 4% teacher pay boost.

State employees would get 3% raises.

Other proposed spending increases would expand child care subsidies to 4,200 more children.

To pay for the plan, the Democratic governor is proposing an 8 percent general fund spending increase to about $7.7 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1.  

The Democrat-led Legislature convenes Jan. 21 to craft the budget.

