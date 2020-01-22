New Mexico governor seeks new investments in education

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her State of the State address during the opening of the New Mexico legislative session in the House chambers at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging legislators at the outset of the state’s annual legislative session to rally around new financial commitments to public education.

The commitments range from a trust fund for early childhood educational to free college tuition for local residents.

Lujan Grisham on Tuesday delivered her second State of the State speech as legislators weigh pending priorities for an $800 million budget surplus tied to a booming oil sector.

She boasted about job growth and called for the legalization of recreational marijuana, saying it has the potential to be “the next frontier” of New Mexico’s economic expansion.

