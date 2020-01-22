New Mexico governor seeks money for early childhood programs

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her State of the State address during the opening of the New Mexico legislative session in the House chambers at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged legislators to legalize recreational marijuana, underwrite tuition-free college for local residents and boost spending on early childhood education amid efforts to improve economic opportunity.

The Legislature convened Tuesday for a 30-day legislative session.

New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature is reaching for new ways to bolster a lagging public education system, open up new employment opportunities.

Public safety also are on the agenda in the wake of the August 2019 mass shooting in nearby El Paso, Texas, and a spate of homicides in Albuquerque.

