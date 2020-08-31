New Mexico governor regrets criticizing Espanola over masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is apologizing for claiming residents of Espanola aren’t wearing masks during the pandemic.

The governor said in a statement Friday that she regrets her words gave an inaccurate impression of the town of 10,000.

Lujan Grisham said their efforts to fight COVID-19 are making an enormous difference.

The governor singled out Espanola during a news conference Thursday, saying she didn’t see anyone wearing a mask when she recently drove through there.

Espanola Mayor Javier Sanchez slammed her comments, saying it felt like “getting punched in the gut.”

He says it’s bad enough people already stereotype Espanola as high in poverty and crime.