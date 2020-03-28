New Mexico governor: More social distancing must be done

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Public school students in New Mexico will not return to classrooms or athletic fields during the current academic year because of the coronavirus.

Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart made the announcement Friday as the state’s number of cases rose to at least 191.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed New Mexicans via social media Friday evening, saying the measures are necessary as the state looks to keep the virus from spreading.

She said the increase in cases is not unexpected but it means there’s more social distancing that must be done.

A stay-at-home order is already in effect across New Mexico, and the governor has ordered all air travelers arriving in the state to self-isolate for 14 days.

