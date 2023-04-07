SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the office of the governor of New Mexico announced that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham approved $500 in tax rebates for New Mexico taxpayers.

According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham signed into law “key tax priorities that she proposed earlier this year.” The governor also signed provisions that would support families through expanded child tax credits, expansions of the gross receipts tax deduction for health care practitioners, and the film tax credit program.

“Every one of these provisions directly helps New Mexicans through supporting working families, bolstering the health care workforce and fostering continued economic growth,” said Lujan Grisham.

The office of the governor said single filers may see a tax rebate of $500 and married couples could receive $1,000. More than 900,000 tax filers will receive the rebates with heads of households and surviving spouses getting distributions in June.

The bill is also aimed at making health care more affordable and supports the expansion of the film and television industry.

A separate appropriation of $15 million to the Human Services Department was included in House Bill 2 to provide relief payments to low-income New Mexicans not eligible for the rebates.