SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday declared that the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces has been lifted. She made the surprise announcement at a news conference that followed the end of the 30-day legislative session.

Until today, New Mexico and Hawaii were the only states that had yet to set a date for lifting their mandates. Washington’s governor was expected to make an announcement later Thursday. Cases in New Mexico have been declining.