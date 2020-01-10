New Mexico governor, executives attend aerospace summit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico has hosted about 30 executives in the aerospace industry at a closed-door summit to reportedly collaborate on strategies promoting business development in the state.

Las Cruces Sun-News reported Thursday that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke Wednesday to leaders from Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic and multiple laboratories and businesses at the Space Valley Summit held at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

Officials say technical experts and industry leaders planned to use the four-hour summit to discuss and refine concepts and strategies that develop the state’s aerospace economy.