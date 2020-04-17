New Mexico governor defends lockdown

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said New Mexico is not yet at a point where it can relax social distancing measures and reopen the economy in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement of a three-phased approach for states to restore normal activity.

Small business owners in New Mexico are pleading to ease some coronavirus restrictions as federal statistics showed another spike in unemployment.

According to figures Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor, 19,494 people in New Mexico applied for unemployment benefits last week compared to a revised number of 26,132 the week before.

Both are among the highest weekly unemployment claims in state history.