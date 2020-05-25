New Mexico governor blocks plans to reopen drive-in theater

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (Las Vegas Optic) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has blocked the reopening of a popular northern New Mexico drive-in movie theater.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the governor’s office halted a plan to reopen the Fort Union Drive-In Movie Theater amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders said they had the support of state leaders.

But Lujan Grisham’s office told the San Miguel County Emergency Management Department the day before the scheduled reopening and said they didn’t have permission.

Health officials say the state has nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases and more than 300 COVID-19 deaths.