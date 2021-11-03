New Mexico Governor appoints Curry County commissioner

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the state of New Mexico announced Wednesday that New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed a new member to the Curry County Commissioner’s Court.

According to a news release, Governor Lujan Grisham appointed Thomas W. Martin III as the county’s district two commissioner. City officials stated that this comes after this seat was open after the previous commissioner, James (Jim) Ridling, died in September.

According to a letter sent to Martin from Governor Lujan Grisham, the appointment will last until the next general election.