New Mexico governor announces ambitious legislative agenda

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her State of the State address during the opening of the New Mexico legislative session at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Democrats pushed forward a progressive agenda as the booming oil industry made headlines in 2019 with record revenues for the state’s coffers. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an ambitious policy agenda ahead of a 30-day legislative session.

Lujan Grisham says she’ll consider bills to reinstate New Mexico’s tax credit for rooftop solar panels, to facilitate pharmaceutical imports and to criminalize terrorist threats and conduct.

She confirmed her support for legislative efforts to provide tuition-free college to about 55,000 New Mexico residents, shore up a major public pension fund, authorize recreational marijuana sales and adopt so-called red flag gun legislation that sets up procedures for temporary firearms seizures.

