SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will call the New Mexico Legislature into special session Wednesday, March 31, to finalize legalizing adult-use marijuana.
“Legalized adult-use cannabis is one of the best moves we can make in our work to build a bona fide 21st century economy in New Mexico,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “And New Mexicans are more than ready: Poll after poll has demonstrated that our state wants this opportunity. But rushing through amendments in the final hours of a session, when there’s a mountain of other very important work to be done, is not the right way to do something of this magnitude.”
Gov. Lujan Grisham also added that she believes the legalization of marijuana will create jobs in the state by providing entrepreneurial opportunities across the state.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham to call special session to finalize legal marijuana
- 2021 World Series of Team Roping Qualifier going on at Amarillo National Center
- Plant-filled home with indoor pool and ponds hits market for $1.4M
- 65-year-old woman arrested after disputing mask policy at office supply store, Galveston bank
- Spring winds ahead of increased rain chances