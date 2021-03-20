New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham to call special session to finalize legal marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will call the New Mexico Legislature into special session Wednesday, March 31, to finalize legalizing adult-use marijuana.

“Legalized adult-use cannabis is one of the best moves we can make in our work to build a bona fide 21st century economy in New Mexico,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “And New Mexicans are more than ready: Poll after poll has demonstrated that our state wants this opportunity. But rushing through amendments in the final hours of a session, when there’s a mountain of other very important work to be done, is not the right way to do something of this magnitude.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham also added that she believes the legalization of marijuana will create jobs in the state by providing entrepreneurial opportunities across the state.