New Mexico GOP sues to halt absentee voting in Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico says it will sue the state’s Secretary of State and a southern county clerk to halt the counting of absentee ballots.

GOP officials are scheduled Monday to discuss the party’s lawsuit against the state Secretary of State and the Doña Ana County Clerk around allegations both are ignoring a 2019 law over for absentee voting.

Republicans say the law calls for absentee voters to provide s names, addressed, and years of birth. The state GOP claims some Doña Ana voters have submitted improper ballots in the Las Cruces mayoral race.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver spokesman Alex Curtas says the statewide guidance on absentee voting the office provided complies with the intent of the law.

Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda Lopez Askin also did not immediately return an email.