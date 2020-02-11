1  of  36
New Mexico GOP headquarters hit by spray-painting vandal

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Spray painted words “still traitors” are shown on the front of the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday Feb. 10, 2020. The party says video footage shows a man early Saturday tagging the building. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A spray-painting vandal has hit the headquarter of the New Mexico Republican Party. Surveillance video shows a man tagging the Albuquerque headquarter around 2:30 a.m. Saturday before fleeing in an SUV.

Officials discovered Monday that the vandal had painted the words, “still traitors,” in front of the building.

New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce says the headquarters has been struck a number of times in recent months and the party has installed cameras.

He says footage of the vandalism has been handed over the Albuquerque police.

No arrests have been made. 

