New Mexico GOP courting Latinos, Native American voters

In this Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 photo, Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce sits in party headquarters in Albuquerque, N.M., after unveiling the party’s plan for the 2020 election. Pearce said New Mexico Republicans says they will embark on an aggressive strategy to win over Hispanic and Native American voters in 2020 as the party experiences it most diverse primary races in recent history. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Republicans say they will embark on an aggressive strategy to win over Hispanic and Native American voters in 2020 as the party experiences its most diverse primary races in recent history.

State GOP Chair Steve Pearce said Republicans will appoint Hispanic and Native American outreach coordinators in all of the state’s 33 counties.

Native Americans and Latinos are running in two GOP primaries for U.S. House seats and for the U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

The Republican Party of New Mexico has faced criticism for not reaching out to Hispanic voters enough and for maintaining largely white leadership.

