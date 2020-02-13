New Mexico gets US grants to develop water management tools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Scientists and experts in New Mexico will share more than $441,000 in federal grant funding to develop tools that can better inform water management decisions.

The funding from the Bureau of Reclamation will benefit the Interstate Stream Commission and the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

New Mexico Tech will use its share to continue developing a data delivery service, with a goal of water-related data being more accessible and easier to use.

The Interstate Stream Commission will explore new modeling approaches to develop better long-range forecasting and streamflow projection tools for the Rio Grande.