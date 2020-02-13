New Mexico gets US grants to develop water management tools

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Scientists and experts in New Mexico will share more than $441,000 in federal grant funding to develop tools that can better inform water management decisions.

The funding from the Bureau of Reclamation will benefit the Interstate Stream Commission and the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

New Mexico Tech will use its share to continue developing a data delivery service, with a goal of water-related data being more accessible and easier to use.

The Interstate Stream Commission will explore new modeling approaches to develop better long-range forecasting and streamflow projection tools for the Rio Grande. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 50% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 35°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 35°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 45°

Monday

62° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
20°

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

Don't Miss