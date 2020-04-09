New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims

Closed stores are shown at a central plaza and shopping district amid a public health order that has closed down most retail stores and suspended dine-in restaurant service in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, March 27, 2020. New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Jen Schroer says the state’s tourism industry will continue to suffer amid COVID-19 restrictions and vowed the state will do what it can to help hotels, tourist spots, and businesses recover once restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Federal numbers show that nearly 73,000 people in New Mexico have lost their jobs over that last three weeks.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday 26,606 people in the state applied for unemployment benefits last week compared to a revised record of 27,849 the week before.

The ongoing swell in applications in one of the poorest U.S. states represent more evidence that the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy.

The Labor Department said 6.6 million Americans overall applied for unemployment benefits last week.