New Mexico Gas Company building pipeline to Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Construction has started on a new $60 million pipeline that officials say will provide northern New Mexico with more natural gas.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the 35-mile pipeline from Bernalillo to Santa Fe is expected to come online in December and increase supply for northern communities.

The New Mexico Gas Company began work this month on the pipeline, to be laid parallel to the current mainline that now hugs I-25 northward from Placitas to Santa Fe.

An older line, built by the U.S. Department of Energy in the 1940s, is reaching the end of its useful life and is difficult to replace because it cuts through national forest area, including the Valles Caldera National Preserve.