New Mexico forester issues restrictions due to fire danger

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state forester is imposing restrictions on fireworks, campfires, smoking and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands statewide because of the escalating fire danger.

The Forestry Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced the order Wednesday, saying it took effect that morning and is necessary to protect communities.

The division cited warmer temperatures, lower humidity, high winds and an abundance of dry vegetation.

The division said the fire danger is amplified by the strain put on firefighting resources by the coronavirus pandemic.