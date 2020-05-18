New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning of record heat that is setting the stage for critical fire weather this week.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says chances for dry thunderstorms will increase for portions of central New Mexico on Tuesday as the forecast calls for low humidity and gusty winds.

State and federal land managers already are imposing fire restrictions for many parts of New Mexico.

That includes prohibiting campfires on three of northern New Mexico’s national forests starting Wednesday.

Restrictions already are in place for the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico.