New Mexico finds 5th virus infection, bans big gatherings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are temporarily banning many mass gatherings that involve 100 or more people in a space such as a stadium or auditorium in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The move came as the state announced a fifth person had tested positive for the virus.

The public health order Thursday on gatherings provides exemptions for airports, mass transit, shopping malls, homeless shelters, courthouses, health care facilities, places of worship, weddings and funerals.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a public health emergency to help secure emergency provisions and personnel and to enforce health directives.