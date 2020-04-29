New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor’s office says New Mexico’s top finance official is leaving the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as the state anticipates a budget crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the email, Finance and Administration Secretary Olivia Padilla-Jackson told agency staff that she will leave her position at the end of May for a job closer to family in Albuquerque.
The governor’s State budget director Debbie Romero will step in as acting agency secretary in June.
Padilla-Jackson could not be reached for further comment.
Financial analysts with the Legislative Finance Committee say state spending during the coming budget year could quickly wipe out reserves.