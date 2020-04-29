New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Olivia Padilla-Jackson, New Mexico’s secretary-designate for the Department of Finance and Administration Department, takes questions during a news conference in the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, N.M. Padilla-Jackson, New Mexico’s top finance official, announced Tuesday, April 28, 2020, she is leaving the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as the state confronts a looming budget crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor’s office says New Mexico’s top finance official is leaving the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as the state anticipates a budget crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the email, Finance and Administration Secretary Olivia Padilla-Jackson told agency staff that she will leave her position at the end of May for a job closer to family in Albuquerque.

The governor’s State budget director Debbie Romero will step in as acting agency secretary in June.

Padilla-Jackson could not be reached for further comment.

Financial analysts with the Legislative Finance Committee say state spending during the coming budget year could quickly wipe out reserves.