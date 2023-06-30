Flood damage to Curry County Road 22 via the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM)

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of New Mexico said staff from its Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), as well as staff from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), conducted Preliminary Damage Assessments in Curry County and Quay County.

According to the state, the damage assessments are following damage from a tornado, thunderstorms, and flooding that happened on May 24 through May 26.

The state said extensive damage was caused to public infrastructure in the two counties including damage to roads, bridges, and buildings.

“The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is grateful to FEMA for conducting PDAs in Curry and Quay Counties. We look forward to working with FEMA to support these communities as they rebuild from the damages they experienced due to the severe weather in May,” said Secretary David Dye.

According to the state, if FEMA determines that damages to public infrastructure exceed the state’s $3.7 million disaster threshold, then the counties will be eligible to have repairs to their public infrastructure reimbursed by FEMA.