SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $89 million in food assistance has been allocated to 227,735 New Mexico families to cover the cost of summer meals for students who were eligible, according to a recent announcement from the state.

According to a news release from the state’s Human Services Department, the eligible families will receive an allocation of around $89,044,385 in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds between Sept. 18 and Sept. 26. Officials said the one-time amount will be $391 to eligible students.

These funds are expected to cover the months of June and July for K-12 students who were eligible for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program, or for students who attended a Community Eligible Provision school that received free meals as of June 30 for the 2021-22 school year, the release said.

“The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they are not in school due to the summer break,” Angela Medrano, the deputy secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said in the release. “In partnership with the Public Education Department, we want to ensure access to food for New Mexican families.”

According to the release, parents and guardians will be able to check if their child qualified for the latest allocation on the VERIFY P-EBT Information section of the Human Services Department’s YESNM portal starting Tuesday. For those who have a P-EBT card, the department is asking them to keep the card. If a new address or guardian was reported to a school, a new card will be then mailed to them.

For questions and more information, individuals are asked to call the state’s P-EBT hotline at 1-833-415-0569 or call the HSD Customer Consolidated Customer Service Center at 1-800-283-4465. Individuals can also find more information on the YESNM Portal website.