SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexicans will receive extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the month of May, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department.

Human Services detailed that the maximum amount for household size distributed during the pandemic will expire 30-days after the end of the Public Health Emergency is announced, which is expected around July 15.

Clients, Human Services stated, should make sure their contact information is up-to-date on the YesNM website to ensure continued uninterrupted benefits. In addition, the website allows individuals to apply for and check their SNAP benefits.

“Since March 2020, $821,577,881 Emergency SNAP Benefits have been distributed to 289,392 New Mexico households,” said Human Services Department Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano. “We know that the pandemic has been a struggle for many families, and we are glad to have been able to provide additional assistance to help. We will continue to support New Mexicans with critical benefits that serve our most vulnerable families.”

The Human Services Department continued to remind New Mexicans who receive SNAP benefits that they can double up on food bucks and purchase more fruit and vegetables when they spend SNAP EBT card dollars at grocery stores. You can find more information on card usage here.