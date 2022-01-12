New Mexico extends SNAP benefits through January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico state officials announced Wednesday that households receiving food benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size through the rest of the month.

According to a news release from the state, the New Mexico Human Services Department announced that SNAP recipients are expected to receive the extra amount on Jan. 23. This continues the program which began in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, where all SNAP households throughout the state were receiving maximum benefit for their household size.

“The additional SNAP benefits have a particularly positive impact for socially vulnerable communities, children and for populations that are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity and poverty,” Angela Medrano, the deputy secretary for the New Mexico Human Services department, said in the release. “These benefits also help our economy. Every SNAP dollar generates $1.84 in economic activity. If people are buying more groceries, someone has to stock it, package it, shelve it, process it, ship it.”

For more information about SNAP benefits, and to apply for the benefits, call 1-800-283-4465 or visit their website.