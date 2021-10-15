New Mexico extends indoor mask requirement

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor made the announcement today that the indoor face mask requirement in all indoor public spaces, with limited exceptions and regardless of vaccination status, will be extended.

The Office of the Governor said the state Department of Health re-implemented the mask requirement in August due to the state’s rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Staffed hospital beds are in short supply as primarily unvaccinated individuals continue to spread a more infectious variant of the virus said the governor’s office.

“Many of us just assume that if we develop a serious illness, there will be an ICU bed available for us,” said Dr. Scrase. “That has not been the case for every New Mexican over the past six weeks. It is not time to abandon basic precautions. Our hospital and health care partners remain incredibly, incredibly concerned about the serious illnesses they are dealing with, and the pressure placed upon their institutions and personnel by these continuing infections.

The extended mask requirement is now effective through at least Nov. 12. The governor, in conjunction with the state Medical Advisory Team and state health officials, may decide to extend or lift the mask requirement as necessary.

The separate public health order requiring health care workers to be vaccinated and vaccinate-or-test requirements for school workers remain in place.