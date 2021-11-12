New Mexico extends booster eligibility to all New Mexican adults

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The state of New Mexico has extended COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all New Mexican adults.

The Office of the Governor said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to all New Mexican adults as part of the state’s strategy to address rising case numbers and hospitalizations.

“As we have throughout this unpredictable and unprecedented global pandemic, we always stand ready to quickly implement new tools and policies in our fight against this terrible disease,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today – we have appointments available and are ready to get shots in arms.”

The Office of the Governor said it has joined other states that have made booster shots available to adults 18 and over according to the CDC’s eligibility criteria for those who live or work in high-risk settings.

Those aged 18 or over may schedule a booster if:

They received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago OR

They completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago

The state also announced that the statewide mask requirement has been extended through Dec. 10.